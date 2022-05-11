Arsenal have been offered early encouragement with regards to their interest in signing Youri Tielemans from Leicester City this summer, according to journalist David Ornstein.

In his column in The Athletic, Ornstein says that the north London club’s key decision makers are all thought to be “in favour” of pursuing a move for the 25-year-old midfielder, who has been in good form for Leicester lately.

The journalist claims that Arsenal have been offered some encouragement in early-stage talks with Tielemans’ representatives as they sound out the possibility of a move for the Belgium international.

Ornstein also points out that Arsenal’s potential bid for the midfielder could be helped by his contractual situation at Leicester City, with Tielemans’ current deal set to expire in the summer of 2023.

However, he also says that Leicester City’s stance on midfielder and the player’s preferences are not yet clear.

Tielemans has scored six goals and made three assists in 29 Premier League games this season, notching up a total of 54 appearances for club and country in all competitions.

Arsenal’s hopes of landing some top talent this summer could hinge on their ability to offer Champions League football next season, with the Gunners currently fourth in the table heading into Thursday night’s showdown with Tottenham Hotspur away from home.

Meanwhile, Ornstein has also revealed that Arsenal are keen to tie midfielder Mohamed Elneny down to a new contract at The Emirates.

The Egypt international’s current deal is due to expire in the summer but the midfielder has been producing some impressive performances for Mikel Arteta’s men in the middle of the park in recent games.

The reporter claims that the north Londoners are now “determined” to keep hold of Elneny following his run in the team due to the absence of the injured Thomas Partey.

Elneny, 29, has only started five Premier League games all season – with all but one of those having come in Arsenal’s last four Premier League games, and the midfielder helping the Gunners to claim successive wins over Chelsea FC, Manchester United, West Ham United and Leeds United.

