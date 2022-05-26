Eddie Nketiah is set to stay at Arsenal and sign a new long-term contract with the north London club, according to journalist David Ornstein.

The striker’s future has become a talking point over the last few weeks as the clock ticks down on Nketiah’s contract at The Emirates, with his current deal set to expire this summer.

Nketiah was a regular fixture in the first team for the Gunners in the closing stages of the season, with the striker having netted five goals in seven games in his most recent appearances for Mikel Arteta’s side.

The 22-year-old was afforded some more regular playing time in the second half of the season after Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang left the club to sign for FC Barcelona in January, with Nketiah notching up a total of 27 appearances in all competitions for the Gunners.

Now, according to The Athletic journalist Ornstein, Nketiah has had a change of heart and after having previously planned to leave the club this summer, and the forward is planning to sign a new long-term contract with the north Londoners.

Posting on his Twitter account, Ornstein said: “Eddie Nketiah understood to have changed mind on leaving Arsenal. Striker was set to go as free agent but now expected to sign new contract. Deal not finalised but duration likely to be up to five years.”

The claims about Nketiah’s future come after midfielder Mohamed Elneny signed a new contract with the Gunners on Tuesday, with the Egyptian penning fresh terms after his run in the team in the closing stages of the campaign.

I love this club and I feel like part of this family,” Elneny told Arsenal Media.

“I want to continue at this amazing club and amazing family and I’m very happy and very excited for the future.”

