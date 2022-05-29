Fabrizio Romano provides update for Arsenal fans on Eddie Nketiah

Eddie Nketiah is close to signing a new five-year contract with Arsenal to keep him at the club until the summer of 2027, according to Italian reporter Fabrizio Romano.

The young striker’s current deal at The Emirates is set to expire this summer and there has been plenty of speculation about his future in the second half of the season.

After having seen his first-team opportunities limited in the first part of the campaign, Nketiah found himself a more regular fixture in Mikel Arteta’s side following Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s exit to FC Barcelona in the January transfer window.

The 22-year-old scored five goals and made one assist in 21 Premier League games for Arsenal this season and also netted five times in the League Cup for the north Londoners.

Now, Italian journalist Romano has used his social media profile to claim that the forward is now poised to commit his long-term future to the Gunners, with Nketiah set to pen a new five-year contract.

Romano also claimed that the likes of Crystal Palace and West Ham United – plus some German clubs – had been interested in securing Nketiah’s services recently.

Posting on his personal Twitter account, Romano said: “Eddie Nketiah’s new contract will be valid until June 2027. Five year deal now set to be signed, as Arsenal wanted him to stay at all costs.

“Crystal Palace, West Ham and two Bundesliga clubs approached Eddie but he’s staying.”

Gunners boss Arteta will be looking to bolster his squad this summer as he bids to guide his team back into the Champions League spots after they finished in fifth place this season.

Arsenal were on course to pip Tottenham to a fourth-placed finish but defeats by Spurs and Newcastle ended their hopes of a return to the Champions League next season.

