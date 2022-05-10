Garth Crooks has warned Arsenal that they would be “crazy” to let Eddie Nketiah leave the club this summer following his fine recent form.

The 22-year-old has impressed for Mikel Arteta’s men in recent weeks and he scored both goals as Arsenal secured a 2-1 home victory over Leeds United on Sunday afternoon.

After having struggled to break into the team in the first part of the season, Nketiah has been handed some regular playing time lately following Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang’s exit to FC Barcelona and Alexandre Lacazette’s dip in form.

The striker has now netted four goals in his last four outings for Arteta’s side and continues to showcase his ability as another one of the club’s promising young talents.

Nketiah’s future at Arsenal has been a talking point in recent months, however, with his current contract set to expire in the summer, meaning that he could potentially leave The Emirates on a free transfer at the end of the season.

Former Spurs star Crooks told the Gunners that Nketiah is already starting to look like a ready-made replacement for Aubameyang and urged the north Londoners to secure his future.

Picking Nketiah in his team of the week, Crooks wrote in his BBC Sport column: “It looks like Arsenal have finally found a striker to replace Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

“I find it extraordinary that a 22-year-old English forward, who finds himself at a club like Arsenal and playing the football of his life, hasn’t had his future nailed down by the club.

“He clearly has all the attributes that make a top player. Even if Arsenal were to buy a renowned goal-scorer they would be crazy to let Nketiah go.”

Arsenal boss Arteta was inevitably quizzed about Nketiah’s future after Sunday’s game, but the Spaniard was giving nothing away about the striker’s situation.

Asked about Nketiah’s future, Arteta replied: “Eddie is doing what he’s done all season, he’s been very consistent, with his performances and how little he is giving things away!

“Let him be, let him enjoy the moment because he completely deserves it and things will happen naturally.”

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip