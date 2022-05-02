‘The best player on the pitch’: Graeme Souness raves about Arsenal star

Graeme Souness lavished praise on Eddie Nketiah after the striker helped Arsenal to claim a vital 2-1 win at West Ham United on Sunday.

The 22-year-old has been a more regular fixture in the Arsenal team in recent weeks, and he has started the Gunners’ last four games in the English top flight.

He played the full 90 minutes at the London Stadium on Sunday as Arsenal snatched a 2-1 victory against the Hammers thanks to goals from Rob Holding and Gabriel.

The win lifted Arsenal back above Tottenham in the race for a top-four finish, with the Gunners now two points ahead of Spurs with four games left to play.

Nketiah’s current contract at Arsenal is due to expire in the summer and it remains to be seen what the future holds for the forward, who had struggled to hold down a spot in the team before his recent run.

The forward has only started four games in the Premier League all season – all of which have come in the last month.

Liverpool FC legend Souness was highly impressed by what he saw from Nketiah on Sunday and admitted his surprise at the youngster’s contractual situation at The Emirates.

Speaking on Sky Sports after the final whistle, Souness said: ‘Arsenal deserved to win the game, Arsenal were a good team today,

“I thought the second half they found another yard, ok it was two defenders who got them the goals, but I still think they deserved to win the game.

“Nketiah, I thought was the best player on the pitch today. He was always threatening, he had a couple of shots where he came in on his right foot and made the goalkeeper work.

“You always want him to run forward, stretch the defender. His contract is about to run out and I’m amazed at that, I really am.

“He will not be short of teams wanting him. I really like him, I thought he was fabulous.”

Meanwhile, Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta was thrilled by Gabriel’s performance in the victory against the Hammers on Sunday.

“I think he has grown so much, especially as a character,” Arteta said of Gabriel. “Obviously his English is better, the way he is presenting himself, the respect that he earned around the boys.

“Those performances have been really consistent throughout the season, defending and now scoring really important goals for us, which is an add on that you hope to have in your centre defenders but it’s easy to find.”

Arsenal will host Leeds United in the Premier League on Sunday.

