Eddie Nketiah dodges question about his future after Arsenal’s 2-1 win over Leeds United

Eddie Nketiah refused to be drawn on his future after he scored both of Arsenal’s goals in their 2-1 win over Leeds United to boost their top-four hopes.

The 22-year-old’s situation at the club has been a talking point over the last few weeks due to the fact that his contract with the north London club is up in the summer.

Asked whether days like today make him want to stay at the club, Nketiah, who has scored four goals in his last four appearances, said on Sky Sports: “It’s a great atmosphere throughout the whole season, it’s been excellent.

“You really feel the connection between the players and the fans, it’s amazing to be involved.”

He continued: “Any player just wants to be playing and get the opportunities. I’ve worked hard throughout the season to make sure that I was ready when I get my chance and credit to my team-mates for helping me play and do well. I’m just happy in the team and helping.”

Arsenal headed into the game knowing that a victory would pull them four points clear of north London rivals Tottenham after Spurs drew 1-1 at Liverpool FC on Saturday night.

The Gunners took the lead at The Emirates inside five minutes, when Nketiah forced an error from Leeds goalkeeper Illan Meslier and bundled home.

Nketiah then made it 2-0 to the hosts in the 10th minute when he tapped home Gabriel Martinelli’s low cross to put Arsenal in control.

Things then got worse for the Whites, with Luke Ayling being sent off for a reckless challenge on Gabriel Martinelli.

The visitors managed to pull a goal back in the 66th minute when Diego Llorente headed home to set up a tense finale.

But Arsenal held on to claim all three points and set up a mouth-watering showdown with Tottenham at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Thursday night.

Nketiah added: “It’s always nice to score but it was a big three points.

“We’ve been working hard and want to get it for the fans. It’s amazing to get the three points, it moves us closer to our objectives.”

Thanks to their four-point cushion with three games let to play, a win for Arsenal against Spurs on Thursday would secure their place in the top four and a spot in the Champions League for next season.

The Gunners are also only a point behind third-placed Chelsea FC, who will travel to Leeds United in their next game.

