Michael Carrick rates Arsenal’s chances of finishing in the top four

Michael Carrick believes that Arsenal now have a “great chance” of finishing in the Premier League’s top four.

The north London side have bounced back from a run of three straight defeats by claiming three wins on the spin in the top flight against Chelsea FC, Manchester United and West Ham United to boost their top-four hopes.

Arsenal now find themselves fourth in the table and two points ahead of north London rivals Tottenham in the race to secure a spot in next season’s Champions League.

The Gunners will take on Leeds United at home this weekend, while Spurs will travel to face Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool FC side at Anfield.

The two north London rivals will then do battle in what could be a crucial game in the top four race on Thursday 12 May at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Former Manchester United midfielder Carrick has been impressed by what he has seen from the Gunners in recent weeks and feels they are now in a good position to secure a return to Europe’s elite club competition.

Speaking in an interview with Premier League Productions, Carrick said of Arsenal: “They’ve had a terrific run.

“People ask the question, would you rather have the points in the bag or would you rather be chasing and without so much pressure?

“I would much rather be in a position where it’s in your own hands, 100 per cent. And that’s where Arsenal have found themselves so credit to them that have put themselves in this position.

“West Ham was not an easy game for them but they got the win. It gives them a great chance now.”

Meanwhile, former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand is backing Emile Smith Rowe to “come good” at The Emirates once he gets a regular run in the team.

The midfielder has found himself in and out of the starting line-up in recent months but Ferdinand is under no doubts about his ability.

“Emile Smith Rowe is unfortunate because he dropped out of the team, if you had voted at that point of the season he would have been up for the award, he was flying, he has double figures, 10 goals and two assists this season, and I’m sure he’ll come good,” Ferdinand said on his FIVE YouTube channel.

