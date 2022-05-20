Arsenal are considering a summer move to sign Paulo Dybala from Juventus as an alternative to Gabriel Jesus, according to reports.

ESPN is reporting that the Gunners have placed the 28-year-old Argentina international as one of a number of potential targets this summer as Mikel Arteta looks to bolster his attacking line-up.

The story claims that the north Londoners are “weighing up their options” after being told that Manchester City will demand a fee of £55m for Gabriel Jesus this summer.

The article says that Arsenal have made initial advances about the possibility of signing Gabriel Jesus this summer, but the Gunners have “baulked” at City’s asking price given that he only has one year left on his current contract.

It’s claimed in the story that Arsenal have made contact with Dybala’s representatives to sound out a possible move to bring the Argentina forward to The Emirates this summer. Dybala is set to be available on a free transfer when his contract at Juve expires at the end of this season.

According to the article, a member of Dybala’s team has held meetings in London and Manchester before flying to Spain and Italy for similar conversations with other clubs regarding the attacker’s future.

Dybala has been in decent form for Juventus this season, scoring 15 goals and making six assists in 38 games in all competitions for the Italian side.

Arsenal look set to miss out on qualification for next season’s Champions League after defeats by Tottenham and Newcastle left them two points behind fourth-placed Spurs in the table heading into the final fixtures of the season this weekend.

The Gunners, who have not finished in the Champions League qualification spots since 2016, can only book their spot in the top four if Tottenham lose away to Norwich and Arsenal beat Everton at home on Sunday.

