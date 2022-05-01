Piers Morgan responds to Arsenal’s 2-1 win at West Ham United

Piers Morgan took to social media to reveal his delight after Arsenal reclaimed fourth spot in the Premier League with a 2-1 win at West Ham United on Sunday.

Tottenham’s 3-1 home win over Leicester City earlier in the day had lifted Spurs above the Gunners, but Arsenal managed to overcome the Hammers to move back into fourth and two points ahead of their bitter local rivals with four games left to play.

Arsenal took the lead in the 38th minute when Rob Holding headed home Bukayo Saka’s corner as the defender netted his first ever Premier League goal.

However, West Ham United levelled in the 45th minute when Jarrod Bowen fired home from close range, with his shot having taken a small deflection off Gabriel.

It was Gabriel who ended up netting the eventual winner for the Gunners when he headed home in the 54th minute to claim a crucial win for Mikel Arteta’s men, who have now won their last three games on the spin in the Premier League.

Celebrity Arsenal fan Morgan was thrilled by what he saw and took to Twitter after the game to praise the Gunners.

Morgan wrote on Twitter: “Great win Arsenal – and tremendous support from the Gooners today.”

In a separate tweet, Morgan also praised the Gunners for the unity they have been showing lately.

“There’s an excellent spirit among these Arsenal players,” Morgan said. “They all give it everything. None of the United big-ego-no-effort nonsense. I like that. We need some world class additions but the young guns’ attitude is spot on.”

Arsenal will host Leeds United in the Premier League next weekend, before their crunch north London derby showdown with Tottenham away from home on Thursday 12 May. They will then take on Newcastle and Everton in their remaining two games.

Former Arsenal defender Matthew Upson feels that the momentum is with the Gunners as they look to secure a return to the Champions League.

“To keep the advantage Arsenal have, that momentum is huge,” Upson told BBC Sport. “You think about that north London derby coming up – there is football to play and a lot going on. You can’t focus too much on the prize, it is about what is happening now.

“Arsenal came and competed really well. The atmosphere was fantastic and Arsenal coped with it and dominated.

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip