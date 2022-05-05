‘It’s a real shame’: Thierry Henry comments on defender’s Arsenal situation

Thierry Henry believes that it is a “real shame” that William Saliba has not been afforded the chance to prove himself at Arsenal yet.

The defender officially signed for the Gunners in July 2019 but is yet to make his competitive debut for the north London side after being shipped out on loan to Saint-Etienne, Nice and most recently Marseille.

Saliba, 21, has been a regular fixture in the Marseille team this season, having notched up an impressive 48 appearances in all competitions for the French club.

He also made his senior international debut for France this year, featuring in a 2-1 victory over Ivory Coast in a friendly clash back in March.

As things stand, Saliba is due to return to Arsenal when his loan spell at Marseille expires, but it remains to be seen what the long-term future holds for Saliba at the north London club.

Now, Arsenal and France legend Henry has expressed his disappointment about the way things have been working out for the defender at The Emirates.

Speaking to Prime Video, as quoted by Metro, Henry said of Saliba’s situation at Arsenal: “I think it’s a real shame. They didn’t even let him make a mistake.

“He was sent away without even being able to make a mistake. He didn’t have the chance to prove himself.

“What he is doing here is extraordinary. He was rewarded with a selection for the France team.

“Now he belongs to Arsenal, I don’t know where he will end up. We have seen that it was a little difficult for him to express himself on the subject.

“What I know is that he could have been in the Arsenal squad. I am not Mikel Arteta but I found it difficult for him. Anyway, he responded well and that’s the most important thing.”

Arsenal will take on Leeds United at home on Sunday as they look to continue their hunt for a top-four finish in the Premier League.

The Gunners are currently fourth in the table and two points ahead of fifth-placed Tottenham, who will take on Liverpool FC at Anfield on Saturday night.

