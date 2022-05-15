Gary Neville predicts where Arsenal, Tottenham will finish

Gary Neville is tipping Tottenham Hotspur to finish above Arsenal and claim a top-four finish this season.

Spurs sealed an impressive 3-0 victory over their north London rivals on Thursday night to claim a result which closed the gap to fourth-placed Arsenal down to just a point with two games to play.

Antonio Conte’s men now have the opportunity to move ahead of Arsenal and into fourth place in the table, with Spurs set to take on Burnley at home on Sunday lunchtime.

A win for Tottenham would move them two points ahead of Arsenal and put them in fourth spot, before the Gunners travel to take on Newcastle United at St James’ Park on Monday night.

Spurs will then take on Norwich City away from home on the final day of the season, while Arsenal will host Everton at The Emirates.

Former Manchester United star Neville feels that Thursday’s loss to Spurs will have been damaging to the morale of the Arsenal squad, and he is tipping Tottenham to finish above the Gunners due to their more favourable remaining fixtures.

Speaking to Sky Sports, as quoted by Metro, Neville said: “You’d want Tottenham’s games – Burnley at home and Norwich away.

“Newcastle away [for Arsenal] on Monday Night Football, that’s going to be really tough, especially if Spurs have won on the Sunday. Everton at home on the last day, if Everton need points, then they’ve got two really tough games.

“I think Tottenham will beat Burnley and Arsenal will have to win their last two matches. But I’m not sure they will.

“[Thursday night] was a really big blow – I might be wrong and I’m neutral between these two clubs – but I do feel now if I had to put money on it, it would be on Tottenham.”

Meanwhile, Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta urged his players to forget about Thursday night’s result and focus on the two remaining games they have ahead of them, starting with the trip to St James’ Park on Monday.

“This game is now history,” Arteta said after the game. “We have to play on Monday, and we have to start to win the game now.”

Reflecting on the defeat in north London, he added: “We have to manage the frustration, and I know how they were feeling about a few things. I didn’t want that frustration to take over us, because then we were going to lose more players.”

