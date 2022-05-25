Arsenal are “more than interested” in signing Youri Tielemans from Leicester City this summer, according to Italian reporter Fabrizio Romano.

The north London side are bound to be linked with a whole host of new players this summer as Mikel Arteta sets about bolstering his squad ahead of the 2022-23 season.

Arsenal fell just short in the race for Champions League qualification, ending up fifth and two points behind fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur, and Arteta is likely to be keen to strengthen ahead of the new campaign.

Belgian midfielder Tielemans has only one year left on his current deal with Leicester City, and according to Romano, Arsenal have opened talks about the possibility of luring him to The Emirates this summer.

According to reporter Romano, there are three clubs interested in landing Tielemans this summer, with Arsenal one of the sides keen on the 25-year-old – and the midfielder is likely to leave the King Power Stadium ahead of next season.

Posting on his Twitter account, Romano wrote: “Arsenal are more than interested in Youri Tielemans as he’s set to leave Leicester this summer. Gunners have opened direct contacts to explore this possibility.

“There are three clubs in the race, still open – Arsenal are on it, as expected.”

Tielemans was a constant presence in the Leicester City team this season, scoring six goals and making four assists in 32 Premier League outings for the Foxes. He also featured 18 times in the cup competitions for Brendan Rodgers’ men this term.

Arteta will be looking to guide Arsenal back into the Champions League spots next season as they look to finish in the top four for the first time since they came second back in 2016 under Arsene Wenger.

