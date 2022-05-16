Arsenal are set to win the race to sign Scotland defender Aaron Hickey from Serie A club Bologna, according to a report in Italy.

Italian media outlet Calcio24Napoli, as quoted by Football Italia, is reporting that the Gunners are set to land the promising 19-year-old in the summer transfer window.

The same article states that Hickey has been attracting interest from Arsenal and Aston Villa after his impressive performances in the Italian top flight this term.

According to the same story, the teenager’s displays in Serie A have even earned links with Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich and seven-time European Cup winners AC Milan.

The Italian website claim that Napoli had also entered the race for the former Hearts defender but the Naples club now look likely to be usurped by Arsenal.

The report states that the north London side have agreed to pay €20m (£17m) plus a further €5m (£4.2m) in add-ons for the Scotland international in the 2022 summer transfer window.

Bologna stand to make a significant profit on the Scottish full-back seeing as the Italian side paid just €1.7m (£1.5m) for the Hearts defender back in September 2020.

Hickey has scored five times in 34 games in Serie A this season to enjoy a breakthrough campaign at the Stadio Renato Dall’Ara.

The versatile defender, who was born in Glasgow, earned his first two caps for the Scottish national team this year.

Meanwhile, Arsenal are preparing for their Premier League trip to face Newcastle United on Monday night as they look to reclaim fourth spot in the table.

The Gunners were overtaken by Tottenham on Sunday, with Spurs having beaten Burnley 1-0 at home to leave Antonio Conte’s men two points ahead of their bitter rivals having played a game more.

