Arsenal have put Manchester City star Gabriel Jesus at the top of their summer transfer wish-list as the Gunners look to bolster their attack ahead of next season, according to Italian reporter Fabrizio Romano.

The 25-year-old has been touted as a possible target for the Gunners in recent weeks and according to Romano, the north Londoners have now made the attacker their prime target for the forthcoming transfer window.

Journalist Romano claims that Manchester City’s deal to sign Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund this summer has potentially paved the way for Gabriel Jesus to leave The Etihad ahead of next season.

However, he also says that there has not yet been any direct contact between Arsenal and Manchester City about the possibility of a transfer.

Posting on his Twitter account, Romano claimed that Arsenal have had “direct contact” about a possible move for Gabriel Jesus, and also said that the Gunners are keeping Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans on their radar.

Romano wrote: “Arsenal have Gabriel Jesus on top of their list after new direct contacts on player side. He’s expected to leave Manchester City after Haaland deal, no direct contacts between clubs yet.

“Youri Tielemans is part of the list too, highly rated – UCL [Champions League] football could be key.”

The Brazilian has been in decent form for Pep Guardiola’s side this season, scoring eight goals and making eight assists in 26 Premier League games, although he has been limited to 19 starts in the English top flight.

He also netted four times and made one assist in eight Champions League appearances for the Citizens this season.

Gabriel Jesus was born in Sao Paolo and joined Manchester City from Brazilian side Palmeiras back in January 2017.

Arsenal will be back in Premier League action on Monday night when they travel to St James’ Park to take on Newcastle United.

