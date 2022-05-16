Arsenal are preparing an opening offer for Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus, according to Italian reporter Fabrizio Romano.

The Gunners looked set to be linked with a host of strikers this summer as Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta looks to fill the void left by Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang after the Gabon international moved to FC Barcelona in January.

Arsenal have been credited with an interest in Gabriel Jesus over the past few months before the Brazil international’s recent upturn in form for the Premier League leaders after a return of six goals in his last five games.

Arteta worked with Gabriel Jesus while he was Pep Guardiola’s assistant at Manchester City so the Arsenal manager has a good idea of the South American’s strengths and weaknesses.

Manchester City appear open to Gabriel Jesus’s sale this summer seeing as the Citizens announced a deal to sign Erling Haaland in a £51m transfer from Borussia Dortmund last week.

Italian reporter Romano has now revealed that the Gunners are preparing their opening offer for the Premier League winner ahead of the opening of the summer transfer window.

Romano wrote on Twitter: “Arsenal are preparing the opening bid for Gabriel Jesus.

“Manchester City want around €50-60m to sell Gabriel this summer, even if his current deal won’t be extended.

“Arsenal already discussed with Gabriel’s agent. ‘We like the project’, agent Pettinati told me.”

Jesus has scored eight times and has made eight assists in 27 games in the Premier League this season, while the Brazilian has netted four goals in the Champions League.

The 25-year-old has won three Premier League titles, the FA Cup, four League Cups and the Community Shield twice since his move to Manchester City from Palmeiras in 2017.

