Arsenal have held talks about the possibility of signing Gabriel Jesus from Manchester City in the summer transfer window, the player’s agent has confirmed.

The Gunners have been linked with a move to sign the 25-year-old from their Premier League rivals in recent days, speculation which has been further fuelled by confirmation of Manchester City’s deal to sign Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund this week.

Gabriel Jesus has scored 13 goals and made nine assists in all competitions for Pep Guardiola’s men so far this season but he has been in and out of the starting line-up at The Etihad, with the attacker having only started 19 of City’s 36 Premier League games.

Arsenal are believed to be on the lookout for attacking reinforcements this summer, with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang having departed the club in January, and Alexandre Lacazette out of contract at the end of the season.

Now, Gabriel Jesus’ agent Marcelo Pettinati revealed that Arsenal have held discussions about the possibility of signing Jesus this summer in recent days, although he also said that the Gunners are just one of a number of clubs interested in the Brazil international’s signature.

Speaking in an interview quoted by The Guardian, Pettinati said: “We had talks with Arsenal about Gabriel Jesus.

“We like the project – it’s a possibility we’re discussing. There are six more clubs interested in Gabriel. He’s focused on the final games with Man City – we’ll see.”

The Guardian point out in the same article that Manchester City’s blockbuster deal to sign Haaland in the summer has “heightened the likelihood” that Gabriel Jesus will leave the club at the end of the season in search of some more regular playing time.

Gabriel Jesus has scored 95 goals in 234 games for Manchester City in all competitions since joining the club from Brazilian side Palmeiras back in 2017.

Meanwhile, Arsenal are now preparing for their penultimate Premier League game against Newcastle United away from home on Monday night.

