Arsenal have failed with a big offer for Napoli and Nigeria striker Victor Osimhen, according to a report in Italy.

Italian website Calciomercato, as quoted by The Sun, is reporting that the Gunners are looking to sign the 23-year-old as Mikel Arteta looks to bolster his attacking options ahead of the 2021-22 season.

The same article states that the north London side submitted a club-record £76m bid for the Nigerian centre-forward in the hope of winning the race to sign the highly-rated Serie A striker in the summer transfer window.

According to the same story, Mikel Arteta is eager to sign at least two new strikers this summer after Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang moved to FC Barcelona back in January and ahead of the anticipated departure of Alexandre Lacazette.

The report reveals that Arsenal were eager to strike a deal with Napoli ahead of the upcoming transfer window to avoid a transfer battle with their bitter rivals Manchester United for Osimhen.

Calciomercato go on to claim that the Gunners have already held discussions with the 23-year-old’s representatives about a potential switch to the English capital ahead of the 2022-23 Premier League season.

The Italian media outlet believe Napoli are looking to secure a transfer fee in the region of £93m and the Naples club are in no rush to sell one of their prized assets with the potential for a bidding war.

Osimhen has scored 18 times in 31 games in all competitions for Napoli this season.

The Italian club signed the Nigeria international in a club-record €70m deal from French club Lille back in 2020.

Arsenal missed out on a top-four finish in the Premier League this season despite having beaten Everton 5-1 at The Emirates on Sunday.

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip