Arsenal are close to wrapping up a £40m deal to sign Youri Tielemans from Leicester City this summer, according to a report in England.

The Sun is reporting that the Gunners are hoping to strengthen Mikel Arteta’s midfield options with the addition of the Leicester star in the 2022 summer transfer window provided Arsenal finish in the top four.

The same article states that the north London side’s chances of landing the Belgium international rest on their ability to qualify for the Champions League next season, as also-interested Real Madrid wait in the wings.

According to the same story, both Arsenal and Tielemans’ representatives believe that the former Anderlecht midfielder will be a Gooner next term despite interest from the Champions League finalists.

The Sun go on to write that the north London club believe Tielemans would add more quality to their midfield and improve upon Arteta’s current options, which include controversial Switzerland international Granit Xhaka and Egyptian midfielder Mohamed Elneny.

The report goes on to say that Leicester don’t anticipate being able to keep Tielemans seeing as the 25-year-old has been linked with Arsenal, Liverpool FC and Manchester United over the past couple of seasons.

Tielemans has scored six goals and has made three assists in 28 games in the Premier League this term, while the Belgian midfielder featured 13 times in the Europa League and Europa Conference League.

The reported Arsenal target scored Leicester’s decisive goal in their 1-0 win over Chelsea FC in the FA Cup final last term.

Leicester signed Tielemans in a £40m deal from AS Monaco in 2019.

Meanwhile, Arsenal are preparing for their north London derby showdown with top-four rivals Arsenal at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Thursday night.

