Michael Owen reveals his prediction for Arsenal v Everton

Michael Owen is backing Arsenal to end the season on a positive note with a 2-1 home victory over Everton on Sunday.

The Gunners are reeling from the disappointment of their back-to-back defeats by Tottenham and Newcastle, with Mikel Arteta’s men having slipped out of the top four at the final hour.

Tottenham now occupy fourth place in the Premier League table and will secure their spot in the Champions League for next season if they avoid defeat against Norwich City on Sunday.

Arsenal’s faint hopes of securing a top-four finish rest on them beating Everton and Tottenham losing at Carrow Road.

The Gunners’ recent record against Everton is not hugely impressive, with the north Londoners having lost their past three Premier League games against the Toffees.

Everton head into the game after having secured their Premier League safety with a dramatic 3-2 win over Crystal Palace in midweek.

Arsenal are looking to avoid a 14th Premier League defeat this season – if the Gunners lose against Everton it would set a new club record of losses for a Premier League campaign.

Former England and Liverpool FC star Owen, however, is backing the north London side to claim the three points when they welcome Everton to The Emirates on Sunday.

Writing in his column for BetVictor, Owen said: “I can’t believe what’s happened to Arsenal in recent weeks. Fourth place has been in their hands for most of the season, so to let it slip this late in the season is hugely disappointing.

“The performance against Newcastle was shocking, there was no desire or energy whatsoever. You would have thought Newcastle were the team chasing the top four.

“That was an unbelievable result for Everton on Thursday. I’ve said all season that the one thing that could save them was Goodison Park, and they delivered. It was a brilliant comeback, and Everton are now safe.

“I think we’ll see a pretty even game here. Arsenal’s morale can’t be good. I think they’ll win though, 2-1.”

