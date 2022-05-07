Michael Owen reveals his prediction for Arsenal v Leeds United

Michael Owen is backing Arsenal to continue their push for Champions League qualification with a 2-0 home win over Leeds United at The Emirates on Sunday.

The Gunners head into the game looking to make it four wins in a row in the Premier League as they aim to finish in the top four for the first time since 2016.

Arsenal have sealed impressive wins over Chelsea FC, Manchester United and West Ham United in recent weeks to reclaim the driving seat in the race for a Champions League spot.

Tottenham could move above Arsenal if they beat Liverpool FC away from home on Saturday night, but the Gunners know that if they win their remaining four games, they will secure a place in the Champions League for next season.

Leeds United head into the game on the back of their disappointing 4-0 loss to Manchester City at home last weekend, and the Whites start the weekend in 17th place in the Premier League table, just two points above the drop zone.

The Whites have only won two of their last five games in the top flight to put pressure on the West Yorkshire side heading into the final four games of the season.

Former England and Liverpool FC star is backing Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal side to continue their good recent form with a 2-0 home win on Sunday lunchtime.

Writing in his column for BetVictor, Owen said: “It wasn’t a dominant win against West Ham last week, but Mikel Arteta won’t care one bit.

“That’s three massive wins in a row, and the that fourth position is looking more and more likely. With Spurs facing that tough trip to Anfield, this is a huge opportunity for Arsenal to pull away from them.

“A few weeks ago, I thought Leeds were safe. Now, I’m not so sure! With Burnley and Everton picking up some huge wins in recent weeks, the pressure is back on Jesse Marsch’s side. The performance against City wasn’t great, they’ll need an improvement here.

“Arsenal have the habit of unexpectedly dropping points, but I can’t see that here. I’m saying 2-0 to Arsenal.”

Arsenal will travel to take on Tottenham Hotspur in their crunch north London derby showdown on Thursday night in a game which could be crucial in the race for a top-four finish.

The Gunners will then take on Newcastle and Everton in their final two games of the season.

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip