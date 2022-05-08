Mark Lawrenson reveals his prediction for Arsenal v Leeds United

Mark Lawrenson is backing Arsenal to claim a fourth straight Premier League win with a 2-0 victory over Leeds United at The Emirates on Sunday afternoon.

The north London side are looking to continue their push for a top-four finish as they aim to secure a spot in the Champions League for next season under Mikel Arteta.

Arsenal have been in good form in recent weeks, with the Gunners having won their last three Premier League games to reignite their push for a top-four finish.

They will now host a Leeds United side bidding to avoid relegation, with the Whites having lost 4-0 at home to Manchester City last weekend.

The Gunners have a good recent record against Leeds – the north Londoners are unbeaten in against the Whites in their last 11 meetings in all competitions.

Arsenal also head into this game looking to win four straight games against Leeds for the first time since the 1930s.

One worry for the north Londoners is their form at the back – Arsenal have not been able to keep a clean sheet in any of their last six Premier League outings.

However, former Liverpool FC star Lawrenson is tipping the Gunners to enjoy a shut-out on Sunday and is backing the home side to claim a comfortable victory in front of their fans.

Writing in his column for BBC Sport, Lawrenson said: “By the time they play, Arsenal will know how Tottenham got on at Anfield the previous day and whether a win would send them five points clear of Spurs before the north London derby on Thursday.

“Whatever Spurs do, though, Arsenal have just got to look after themselves from here on in. The derby doesn’t matter yet – for now, this game against Leeds is their biggest game of the season.

“Leeds have also got plenty to play for, because they have been dragged right into the relegation scrap.

“They certainly haven’t been short of effort since Jesse Marsch took over, but Arsenal showed against West Ham last week that they can scrap for the points when they have to.”

Arsenal will return to Premier League action on Thursday night with a crunch showdown against Tottenham Hotspur at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

