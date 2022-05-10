Jamie Carragher reacts to Sadio Mane’s goal in Liverpool FC’s 2-1 win at Aston Villa

Jamie Carragher lavished praise on Sadio Mane for his “absolutely fantastic” winner in Liverpool FC’s 2-1 win at Aston Villa to keep their slim Premier League title hopes alive.

The Reds were looking to return to winning ways against their former captain Steven Gerrard after Liverpool FC were held to a 1-1 draw with Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield on Saturday evening.

Manchester City’s 5-0 rout of Newcastle United the following day ensured that Pep Guardiola’s side had a three-point cushion over the Merseyside outfit heading into the mid-week fixtures.

Liverpool FC’s title bid appeared to be unravelling at the very end of the campaign when Douglas Luiz broke the deadlock for the hosts in the third minute after some poor Reds defending.

However, Joel Matip scored his second Premier League goal of the 2021-22 season a few minutes later when he finished from close range after Virgil van Dijk was initially denied.

Mane had the ball in the net in the 33rd minute but the goal was ruled out for offside as Liverpool FC pushed to find a winner to move level on points with Manchester City.

The Senegal international did manage to score the decisive goal in 65th minute when the 30-year-old glanced a header past Emiliano Martinez after Luis Diaz picked out Mane with a cross.

Former Liverpool FC defender Carragher hailed Mane’s winner in Liverpool FC’s 2-1 win at Villa.

“Well the lads [Redknapp and Dublin] spoke about Sadio Mane before the game,” Carragher told Sky Sports.

“What a contribution he has made, forget his Liverpool career, since February. Luis Diaz sets Mane up in his left favoured position where he normally finds himself but not tonight so often.

“He just produces and the finish is absolutely fantastic. I really is.

“The glancing header – Mane is going backwards. What a goal that is. What a header that is.”

Liverpool FC are level on points with Manchester City but have an inferior goal difference and have played one game more than Guardiola’s side.

The Reds will face Chelsea FC in the FA Cup final at Wembley on Saturday.

