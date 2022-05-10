Michael Owen reveals his prediction for Aston Villa v Liverpool FC

Michael Owen is backing Liverpool FC to move back level on points with Manchester City thanks to a 3-1 win away to Aston Villa on Tuesday night.

The Reds were held to a frustrating 1-1 draw by Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield on Saturday, a result which allowed City to pull three points clear of Jurgen Klopp’s team thanks to their 5-0 thrashing of Newcastle United on Sunday.

Liverpool FC have the chance to close the gap back down and move level with City when they travel to take on Steven Gerrard’s Aston Villa side on Tuesday night.

The Merseyside outfit have a good recent record against the Villains, having won seven of the last eight league meetings between the two clubs.

Aston Villa head into this game in 11th place in the Premier League table, having taken seven points from their last three Premier League games.

Liverpool FC have been in superb form since the turn of the year, and they are the only team in Europe’s top five leagues to have an unbeaten record in their division since the start of 2022.

Former Liverpool FC and Manchester United star Owen is backing the Reds to claim all three points when they travel to face the Villains on Tuesday night, with Manchester City not in action until the following day when they take on Wolves away from home.

Writing in his column for BetVictor, Owen said: “That was an impressive win for Villa at Turf Moor on Saturday. Burnley have been in good form, so to go and score three shows how dangerous this Villa side can be. Outside the top six, there are not many sides who have the quality and the options that Villa do in attack.

“Liverpool didn’t play badly against Spurs, but it was a draw nonetheless. They’ve been winning so many games that it was inevitable they would drop points at some point.

“Liverpool just have to win their remaining games and see where that takes them. I can’t see them dropping points here, I’m predicting a 3-1 win.”

Liverpool FC will take on Chelsea FC in the FA Cup final at Wembley on Saturday.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip