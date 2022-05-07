Paul Merson states his prediction for Brighton v Man United

Paul Merson is backing Manchester United to drop more points when Ralf Rangnick’s side visit Brighton at the Amex Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Manchester United’s hopes of finishing in the top four appear to be over unless Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur suffer a dramatic collapse in the final weeks of the season.

The Red Devils will start the Premier League weekend in sixth position and five points adrift of Mikel Arteta’s men in the race to secure a spot in the Champions League, having played two games more than the Gunners.

The 20-time English champions ended a three-game winless run with a 3-0 victory over Brentford at Old Trafford on Monday night thanks to goals from Bruno Fernandes, Cristiano Ronaldo and Raphael Varane.

Brighton, meanwhile, ended a two-game winless run with a 3-0 win against Wolves last weekend thanks to goals from Alexis MacAllister, Leandro Trossard and Yves Bissouma.

The Seagulls are looking to finish in the top ten for the first time since their promotion to the Premier League.

Former Arsenal midfielder Merson is predicting that Manchester United will have to settle for a point in a 2-2 draw with Brighton at the Amex Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

“You don’t know what you’re going to get with Manchester United in the Premier League but they finally produced a good team performance against Brentford,” Merson told Sportskeeda.

“I felt it was one of Cristiano Ronaldo’s best-ever performances – he was involved in everything and brought a lot of players into the game. He’s still a great player and we’ll have to wait and see what Erik ten Hag has to say about his future.

“Brighton got a great result against Wolves and have looked a lot better in recent games, so I expect this one to finish all square. It will be a tough test for Manchester United but I think there will be goals in this one.”

Manchester United were 2-0 winners against Brighton in the reverse fixture back in February thanks to goals from Ronaldo and Fernandes.

The Red Devils will make the trip to Crystal Palace in their final Premier League fixture of the 2021-22 campaign.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip