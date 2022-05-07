Mark Lawrenson reveals his prediction for Brighton v Man United

Mark Lawrenson is backing Manchester United to make it two straight wins in the Premier League with a 2-0 victory away to Brighton and Hove Albion on Saturday.

The Red Devils were 3-0 winners against Brentford at Old Trafford on Monday night last week as they aim to try and finish what has been a disappointing season on a positive note.

Manchester United boast an impressive recent record against the Seagulls, with the Red Devils having won their last seven meetings between the two clubs in all competitions.

Brighton have managed to claim three wins in their last five Premier League games to leave them in ninth place in the table heading into this game.

Manchester United have not much but pride to play for in their remaining two games, with a top-four spot looking highly unlikely for Ralf Rangnick’s men.

Nevertheless, former Liverpool FC defender Lawrenson feels that the Red Devils will have enough to beat Brighton at The Amex this weekend.

Writing in his column for BBC Sport, Lawrenson said: “Brighton have had some impressive results all season but they struggle to win at Amex Stadium – only Norwich and Watford have picked up fewer points than them at home.

“That’s one of the reasons I fancy Manchester United to win this one.

“Also, United are not under any pressure now their hopes of a top-four finish are basically over. They can play with a bit of freedom here, like they did when they beat Brentford on Monday.”

Manchester United will take on Crystal Palace away from home in their last Premier League game of the season at the end of May.

The Red Devils will then turn their attentions towards preparing for the arrival of new permanent manager Erik ten Hag in the summer.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip