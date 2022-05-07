Michael Owen reveals his prediction for Brighton v Man United

Michael Owen is tipping Brighton to heap more misery on Manchester United with a 2-1 home win over the Red Devils in the Premier League on Saturday.

The Red Devils head into the game looking to build some end-of-season momentum after they secured a morale-boosting 3-0 home win against Brentford last week.

It has been a season to forget for Manchester United, who find themselves out of all the cup competitions and in sixth place in the Premier League table, five points behind fourth-placed Arsenal having played two games more than their closest rivals.

The attention at Old Trafford will now begin to shift towards the arrival of Erik ten Hag as the club’s new manager in the summer, as the Dutchman looks to steer the Red Devils back up the Premier League table in the coming seasons.

Brighton are currently ninth in the Premier League table and 14 points behind the Red Devils with a game in hand, with the Seagulls having won three of their last five outings in the top flight.

And former Manchester United and England star Owen is tipping the home side to claim a narrow victory over Ralf Rangnick’s men at The Amex on Saturday afternoon.

Writing in his column for BetVictor, Owen said: “Brighton’s form in April was superb. With wins away against Arsenal, Spurs and Wolves, they’ve shown themselves to be one of the best away sides in the league.

“I never know what Man United we are going to see, but I thought they played well on Monday against Brentford. Ronaldo is ending the season in great form, scoring in his last three.

“I won’t be surprised if he scores in this one as well, but I fancy Brighton to get the win. 2-1!”

Manchester United will take on Crystal Palace away from home in their last game of the season in the Premier League on 22 May.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip