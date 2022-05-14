Michael Owen reacts to Liverpool FC’s penalty shootout win over Chelsea FC in FA Cup final

Michael Owen expressed his concerns about Liverpool FC’s injury problems ahead of the Champions League final after Jurgen Klopp’s side beat Chelsea FC on penalties in the FA Cup final on Saturday evening.

Liverpool FC made a positive start to the cup final as Jurgen Klopp’s front three looked to cause the Chelsea FC defence problems, particularly Luis Diaz on the left of the Reds attack up against Nathaniel Chabolah.

The Reds suffered a blow in the 33rd minute when Mohamed Salah was forced off with an injury and Diogo Jota replaced the Egypt international before he missed Liverpool FC’s best opportunity of the first half.

Alisson Becker managed to dig deep and battle through a knock after the Brazil goalkeeper was caught on the leg by Marcos Alonso as the Liverpool FC number one made a big save to deny the Spanish defender.

Chelsea FC looked the more dominant side at the start of the second half but Christian Pulisic wasted a number of chances for the south west London side.

Andy Robertson missed out on the chance to score a famous winner when the Scotland international could only get his shin on a cross at the back post and his subsequent effort hit the woodwork with eight minutes to play.

Virgil van Dijk was substituted for Joel Matip in extra time in another change that will have worried Liverpool FC ahead of their Champions League final date with Real Madrid at the end of the month.

The FA Cup final went to penalties with neither side able to break the deadlock in extra-time and Cesar Azpilicueta and Mason Mount missed their attempts before Kostas Tsimikas netted the decisive goal to secure Liverpool FC’s second cup of the season.

Owen was thrilled to see his former club win the FA Cup trophy.

Owen wrote on Twitter: “Long live The @TheFACup 🥳”

However, the 2001 FA Cup final winner admitted that he is worried about injuries to three of Liverpool FC’s key players, with Fabinho sidelined for the FA Cup final.

Owen added: “Once the celebrations are over, the @LFC medical team will be getting straight to work – arguably the 3 most important players are on the treatment table with a @ChampionsLeague Final on the horizon.”

The Reds beat Chelsea FC on penalties in the Carabao Cup final back in February for a record ninth time.

Liverpool FC will make the trip to Southampton in their next Premier League game at St Mary’s on Tuesday night before Chelsea FC welcome Leicester City to Stamford Bridge on Thursday night in their penultimate fixture of the season.

