Alan Shearer praised Trent Alexander-Arnold for a “sensational” performance in the FA Cup final after Liverpool FC beat Chelsea FC on penalties in the Wembley showpiece on Saturday evening.

Liverpool FC started the showpiece on top but the League Cup holders were unable to convert their early dominance with a goal as Chelsea FC’s last-ditch defending proved sufficient to keep the Reds at bay before the break.

Alisson Becker suffered an injury scare when Marcos Alonso clattered the Liverpool FC goalkeeper before Mohamed Salah was forced off with an apparent problem and was replaced by Diogo Jota in the 33rd minute.

Luis Diaz and Jota missed Liverpool FC’s best opportunities in the first half, while Romelu Lukaku fired over the crossbar with Alisson to beat.

Chelsea FC made a stronger start to the second half but their best opportunities fell to Christian Pulisic, who couldn’t capitalise.

Andy Robertson hit the woodwork in the final 10 minutes with the Chelsea FC goal at his mercy but the Scotland defender’s effort came off his shin.

For the second successive final, Chelsea FC and Liverpool FC had to be separated by penalties, with Cesar Azpilicueta missing early on to put the Reds in control of the shootout.

However, Sadio Mane was denied the chance to be the match-winner by his compatriot Edouard Mendy before Kostas Tsimikas did net the decisive spot-kick after Mason Mount’s miss.

BBC Sport pundit Shearer lavished praise on Alexander-Arnold for an impressive performance in the FA Cup final.

“Alisson was man of the match for his saves in the 90 minutes and his penalty save but I also think Trent Alexander-Arnold was sensational,” Shearer told BBC Sport during their coverage of the FA Cup final.

“Both defensively and offensively, some of his passing was outrageous and then for him to go and stick his penalty away as he did…. I thought he was fantastic.”

His BBC Sport colleague Gary Lineker went on to add that Alexander-Arnold’s display should bolster his chances of being included in England’s World Cup squad.

“He didn’t do his chances with England any harm and it seems mad we even have to suggest that!” Lineker added.

Liverpool FC will travel to Southampton in the Premier League on Tuesday night in the hope of keeping their title hopes alive.

Chelsea FC will host Leicester City at Stamford Bridge on Thursday night with a top-four finish still not secured.