Graeme Souness heaped praise on the “top class” Mason Mount after the midfielder helped to fire Chelsea FC to a 3-0 victory at Leeds United on Wednesday night.

Mount netted the early opener for the Blues and then set up Christian Pulisic for his side’s second, before Romelu Lukaku added a third late on at Elland Road.

The England international’s performance helped Chelsea FC to claim their first win in three Premier League outings and served as a good warm-up to the FA Cup final showdown against Liverpool FC at Wembley on Saturday.

The 23-year-old Mount has been in good form this season, scoring 11 goals and making 10 assists in 31 Premier League games, plus also netting three times in the cup competitions for Thomas Tuchel’s men.

Now, former Liverpool FC star Souness has spoken out in praise of Mount following his excellent performance against the Whites on Wednesday night.

Speaking to Sky Sports, as quoted by Metro, Souness said of Mount: “What a boy this is. I think he’s top class.

“I remember Chelsea fans doubting him a couple of years ago, there’s nothing to doubt about him. He’s energetic, he’s a workaholic, he’s got great skill, an eye for a pass.

“He’s just a top player at such a young age. Mason Mount and Reece James, two young lads, were the two best players on the pitch tonight.”

Both Mount and Pulisic earned praise from their manager after Wednesday night’s game, with Tuchel commending the pair for their performances at Elland Road, as Lukaku netted his third goal in two games for the south west London side.

“I am happy that he [Lukaku] scored again,” said Tuchel after Wednesday’s win. “He wanted to stay on the pitch to get his goal and I am happy also for Puli and Mason that we were decisive with the offensive players. It is important for them and it gives them confidence.”

Chelsea FC are now gearing up for their FA Cup final clash against Liverpool FC on Saturday, and Tuchel admitted that it is “very unlikely” that Mateo Kovacic will be fit for the game after he picked up an injury on Wednesday night.

“I tell you not as a coach and not as an expert but for me it is very unlikely [Kovacic will be fit for the final],” said Tuchel.

“”He played in the Carabao Cup final and the semi-final of the FA Cup with the same injury and he tried to play more minutes here, but it was almost impossible so he came off and he has a swollen ankle and is in a lot of pain.”

