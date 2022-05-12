‘I’m pretty sure’: Jose Mourinho gives his verdict on Chelsea FC situation

Jose Mourinho is backing Chelsea FC to bounce back following the off-field issues that have affected the club in recent months.

Roman Abramovich put the south west London club up for sale earlier in the year in the wake of the sanctions imposed on the Russian billionaire by the British government.

A consortium led by American businessman Todd Boehly is now close to completing a multi-billion pound takeover of the club, a deal which is expected to be concluded in the coming weeks.

Chelsea FC have struggled to find consistent form in recent games, and it has been suggested that the club’s off-field issues have been affecting the performances on the pitch.

Former Blues boss Mourinho has admitted that it has been difficult to see the south west London side struggle lately, but he feels “pretty sure” that the future will be bright for the club.

Speaking in an interview with Sky Sports, as quoted by Metro, Mourinho said of Chelsea FC: “Of course it’s a difficult moment and you can even feel it at the football level because they have lost that level of excellence and stability. But this is at the moment, you know.

“If you ask me do I have somebody I would love to take over my Chelsea, yes I have but I close my mouth.

“I just know the club has reached such a level that it doesn’t matter who it’s with, Chelsea will always be Chelsea. Chelsea will always be big.

“And my house will always be 200 metres from the stadium and I want to keep listening to the sound of happiness and success and I’m pretty sure it’s going to be like that.”

Meanwhile, Blues boss Thomas Tuchel has openly admitted that the speculation surrounding the takeover of the south west London club has been a distraction for his players.

“It [been a distraction] has for sure, I don’t think there’s any sense in hiding from the fact that it is a distraction,” Tuchel said this week. “It’s a question of to which level we can still live up to even if we are distracted, worried or disadvantaged by it.

“We did excellent until the international break and it had no effect in terms of results – in fact, it had almost the opposite effect on the results. We felt very strong during the difficulties and during the announcement of the sanctions in place.

“But then something very human and normal took place with the players not here [during the March internationals]. There were also different influences to them, maybe more thoughts about the situation in general and now the situation has been very long. The players want to feel competitive and know what’s happening next season.

“Some players like Toni [Antonio Rudiger] then decided to change the club, so every day it gets a bit more difficult. It’s not impossible, but it gets more difficult and it does have an influence. We’re looking for a level where we’re still competitive and win games. It’s still no excuse but it is for sure a reason [for the form].

“These are positive signs and it feels like it’s coming to an end which will give us the possibilities to act [in the summer transfer market] but right now, we’re not yet at that moment.”

Chelsea FC will look to end what has been a difficult season for the Blues with a trophy when they take on Liverpool FC in the FA Cup final at Wembley on Saturday afternoon.

