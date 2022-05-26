Chelsea FC are exploring the possibility of signing defender Josko Gvardiol from RB Leipzig this summer, according to reporter Florian Plettenberg.

The Blues are likely to be on the lookout for some defensive reinforcements ahead of the new campaign, with the likes of Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger set to depart the south west London club.

Both Christensen and Rudiger are out of contract this summer and are widely expected to leave Stamford Bridge on free transfers when their deals expire.

Much of the focus at Stamford Bridge has been on the club’s impending new ownership deal, with the British government having now approved the £4.25bn takeover of Chelsea FC by a consortium led by LA Dodgers co-owner Todd Boehly.

The news means that the Blues will be free to make summer signings once the deal has been completed as they look to bolster their squad ahead of Thomas Tuchel’s second full season in charge at the club.

Now, according to German reporter Plettenberg, Chelsea FC are keen on a move for 20-year-old defender Gvardiol. The journalist also says that the Blues would like to sign fellow RB Leipzig defender Christopher Nkunku but that transfer looks less likely to happen.

Posting on his personal Twitter account, the Sky Sport Germany reporter said: “As reported: Gvardiol is a central defender Tuchel would like to have in his squad next season to replace Rudiger or Christensen.

“Tuchel wants Nkunku as well but Leipzig won’t sell him this summer. He’s keen to extend his contract, a release clause included.”

Gvardiol was a regular fixture in the RB Leipzig team this season, scoring two goals and making two assists in 29 Bundesliga games for the German club.

The Croatia international also made 17 appearances in the cup competitions for Leipzig – and Gvardiol featured four times for Croatia at last summer’s Euro 2020 tournament.

