Gossip

Fabrizio Romano: Chelsea FC have 'no intention' of giving up in pursuit of Jules Kounde

Fabrizio Romano says Chelsea FC are still keen to sign Jules Kounde from Sevilla this summer

Martin Caparrotta
By Martin Caparrotta
Saturday 28 May 2022, 05:15 UK
Fabrizio Romano
Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano (Photo: Fabrizio Romano / YouTube)

Chelsea FC are still keen to sign Jules Kounde from Sevilla this summer as Thomas Tuchel looks to bolster his defensive options, according to Italian reporter Fabrizio Romano.

Kounde has long been touted as a possible target for the Blues and the 23-year-old centre-half was linked with a switch to Stamford Bridge last summer, but a transfer failed to materialise and he ended up staying at Sevilla.

Chelsea FC are thought to be on the lookout for defensive reinforcements this summer as Tuchel looks to bolster his squad – and with the likes of Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen set to depart the south west London club.

It was confirmed on Thursday that Aston Villa had agreed a deal to sign Sevilla defender Diego Carlos in a £26m deal, a move which raised questions about whether the Spanish club would be willing to let two of their key players at the back leave in the same transfer window.

However, according to Italian journalist Romano, Chelsea FC are still confident that they can get a deal done for Kounde this summer.

Posting on his Twitter account, Romano said: “Chelsea have no intention to give up on Jules Kounde even if Sevilla have already sold Diego Carlos to Aston Villa.

“Thomas Tuchel wants Kounde and he wants Premier League move. Chelsea are prepared to open talks once sanctions will be over.”

Romano Kounde Chelsea FC

Kounde was a prominent fixture in the Sevilla team this season, scoring two goals and making one assist in 32 La Liga games to help his side to finish in fourth place in the table.

He also notched up 10 appearances in the cup competitions and featured three times for France in their World Cup qualifying games.

Kounde, who is of Beninese and French descent, made his senior international debut for France in June last year at Euro 2020.

MORE: Latest Chelsea FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Paul Scholes
Paul Scholes tells Man United to consider move to sign Frenkie De Jong from FC Barcelona
Gossip
Mikel Arteta
David Ornstein provides update on Eddie Nketiah's Arsenal future
Gossip
Fabrizio Romano
Fabrizio Romano: Chelsea FC and Tottenham still interested in signing Ivan Perisic
Gossip
Fabrizio Romano
Fabrizio Romano: Man United have discussed signing Jurrien Timber from Ajax
Paul Merson
Paul Merson reveals his prediction for Liverpool FC v Real Madrid in Champions League final
Related Articles

Home »
Paul Scholes
Paul Scholes tells Man United to consider move to sign Frenkie De Jong from FC Barcelona
Gossip
Mikel Arteta
David Ornstein provides update on Eddie Nketiah's Arsenal future
Gossip
Fabrizio Romano
Fabrizio Romano: Chelsea FC and Tottenham still interested in signing Ivan Perisic
Gossip
Fabrizio Romano
Fabrizio Romano: Man United have discussed signing Jurrien Timber from Ajax
Paul Merson
Paul Merson reveals his prediction for Liverpool FC v Real Madrid in Champions League final
Slideshow
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature