Chelsea FC are still keen to sign Jules Kounde from Sevilla this summer as Thomas Tuchel looks to bolster his defensive options, according to Italian reporter Fabrizio Romano.

Kounde has long been touted as a possible target for the Blues and the 23-year-old centre-half was linked with a switch to Stamford Bridge last summer, but a transfer failed to materialise and he ended up staying at Sevilla.

Chelsea FC are thought to be on the lookout for defensive reinforcements this summer as Tuchel looks to bolster his squad – and with the likes of Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen set to depart the south west London club.

It was confirmed on Thursday that Aston Villa had agreed a deal to sign Sevilla defender Diego Carlos in a £26m deal, a move which raised questions about whether the Spanish club would be willing to let two of their key players at the back leave in the same transfer window.

However, according to Italian journalist Romano, Chelsea FC are still confident that they can get a deal done for Kounde this summer.

Posting on his Twitter account, Romano said: “Chelsea have no intention to give up on Jules Kounde even if Sevilla have already sold Diego Carlos to Aston Villa.

“Thomas Tuchel wants Kounde and he wants Premier League move. Chelsea are prepared to open talks once sanctions will be over.”

Kounde was a prominent fixture in the Sevilla team this season, scoring two goals and making one assist in 32 La Liga games to help his side to finish in fourth place in the table.

He also notched up 10 appearances in the cup competitions and featured three times for France in their World Cup qualifying games.

Kounde, who is of Beninese and French descent, made his senior international debut for France in June last year at Euro 2020.

MORE: Latest Chelsea FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip