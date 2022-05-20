Chelsea FC will look to complete a deal to sign Jules Kounde from Sevilla as quickly as possible this summer once the club’s takeover is finalised, according to reports.

Goal is reporting that the Blues retain a strong interest in signing the 23-year-old defender from the Spanish side and they hope to complete a deal sooner rather than later.

The story claims that Kounde has a “verbal agreement” to sign for the Blues this summer and that the south west London side will look to complete the deal once the sanctions on the club end.

Chelsea FC already had a deal agreed with the player last summer but the transfer fell apart due to the fee and the late timing of the talks, according to the article.

However, it now appears that the Blues will finally get their man as they aim to bolster their defence ahead of the new campaign, if the report is to be believed.

The story also claims that Sevilla need to raise at least £38m ($47m) to balance the books before the end of June, but they are asking for around £59m ($73m) from Chelsea FC to sign Kounde.

Chelsea FC are likely to need some defensive reinforcements this summer, with the Blues set to lose both Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen on free transfer at the end of the season.

Fellow defenders Cesar Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso could also be set to leave the south west London side this summer.

Kounde has been a regular fixture in the Sevilla side this season, scoring two goals and making one assist in 31 La Liga games for the Spanish club.

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano claimed earlier this month that Blues boss Thomas Tuchel is a keen admirer of Kounde as Chelsea FC consider their options for the summer transfer window.

Posting on Twitter in early May, Romano wrote: “Chelsea are still considering Jules Kounde as one of the potential targets, he’s among three or four options on the centre-back list. Tuchel’s big fan of Kounde since two years.

“Sevilla always asked for €80m as release clause price – while Chelsea will lose both Rudiger and Christensen.”

Meanwhile, Chelsea FC will look to end the season on a positive note when they take on Watford at home in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.

