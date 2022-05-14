Chelsea FC are keen on a quick summer deal to sign Jules Kounde from Sevilla, according to reports.

Givemesport.com is reporting that the Blues are eager to get a deal across the line for the 23-year-old Sevilla defender, who they were also linked with a move for last summer.

The story claims that Chelsea FC will push to get a deal done for the France international as soon as the club’s takeover deal is completed and the restrictions on the club are lifted.

According to the article, senior figures at Chelsea FC expect a deal to be “agreed very quick” thanks in part to the fact that personal terms with Kounde should not be a problem following last year’s negotiations.

Chelsea FC will be looking to bolster their defence this summer, with Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen set to depart Stamford Bridge.

According to the article, Kounde’s release clause at Sevilla currently stands at €80m (£68.2m), although it is not yet clear how much Chelsea FC would be set to pay in any potential deal.

Kounde has been a regular fixture in the Sevilla side this season, scoring two goals and making one assist in 30 La Liga games for the Spanish club. He has notched up 45 appearances in all competitions for club and country this term.

The defender, who was born in Paris and began his career at Bordeaux, joined Sevilla in the summer of 2019 and has made more than 130 appearances for the Spanish side.

Kounde, who is of Beninese and French descent, made his senior international debut for France at Euro 2020 last summer and has featured regularly for his country since then.

Meanwhile, Chelsea FC are currently preparing for their FA Cup final clash with Liverpool FC at Wembley on Saturday afternoon. The Blues head into the game looking to gain revenge for their penalty shootout defeat by Liverpool FC in the League Cup final back in February.

