Chelsea FC keen on signing quality Poland star this summer – report

Chelsea FC are keen on a summer move to sign Robert Lewandowski from Bayern Munich, according to reports in the British media.

The Guardian is claiming that the Blues have the talented Poland international “on their radar” despite the ongoing questions regarding the club’s takeover.

The same story says that FC Barcelona are currently “leading the race” to sign Lewandowski but Chelsea FC are also keeping a close eye on the striker’s future.

Lewandowski’s current contract at Bayern is due to expire in the summer of 2023, and that means that the German club could look to cash-in this summer rather than risk losing him for nothing in a year’s time.

The same article claims that Lewandowski may have “verbally agreed” a three-year contract with FC Barcelona, who are said to be working to bring him to Camp Nou.

Despite Chelsea FC holding a strong interest in the Poland international, the Guardian admit that the Blues’ chances of signing the forward this summer are currently “slim” while the future of the club is up in the air.

As things stand, the Blues can’t buy or sell players until Todd Boehly’s consortium completes its takeover of the club from Roman Abramovich.

The 33-year-old striker is widely considered to be one of European football’s top attacking talents, with Lewandowski having scored a remarkable 50 goals in all competitions for Bayern Munich this season to help his side win a 10th successive league title.

In total, the forward has scored an incredible 344 goals in 375 games for Bayern in all competitions since having moved to the German club from their rivals Borussia Dortmund in the summer of 2014.

Meanwhile, Chelsea FC are preparing for their penultimate Premier League game of the season – a home clash against Leicester City on Thursday night, before their final fixture of the campaign against Watford at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

