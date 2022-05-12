Frank Lampard has praised the “fantastic” Mason Mount after the midfielder scored one and set up another in Chelsea FC’s 3-0 win over Leeds United to help boost Everton’s Premier League survival hopes.

The England international, who made his breakthrough in senior football under Lampard at both Derby County and Chelsea FC, netted the opener at Elland Road in the fourth minute on Wednesday night, before setting up Christian Pulisic for his side’s second in the 55th minute.

Romelu Lukaku then netted late on to seal a 3-0 win for the south west London side.

The victory left Leeds United in the relegation zone and two points behind Lampard’s Everton side, who have played one game less than the Whites.

And Toffees boss Lampard admitted that he was thankful to Mount for helping to inspire Chelsea FC to victory against one of Everton’s relegation rivals.

Speaking after Everton’s goalless draw away to Watford on Wednesday night, Lampard said of Chelsea FC’s win: “It was useful, it was.

“I’ll send him [Mount] a message later of thanks. Those things are out of your hands but Mason’s a fantastic player and I’m pleased for him that he’s getting those numbers because he is a player of such a high level and those numbers reflect it.

“It’s brilliant for him and Chelsea did us a favour getting that result, but we have to make sure we do our own thing to get this over the line.”

Chelsea FC’s win at Elland Road served as a positive warm-up for Saturday’s FA Cup final showdown against Liverpool FC at Wembley.

And England star Mount is now looking forward to lining up for the Blues against the Merseyside outfit as Chelsea FC bid to avoid a third straight FA Cup final defeat.

Speaking to Chelsea FC’s website after the game at Leeds United, Mount said: “We spoke about how big this week was.

“It didn’t start well with the draw on Saturday, so we needed to bounce back. We had a few days to get together as a group, speak within the group, some truths that needed to be said, and we got that out of our system.

“This was a game where we could get going. We know what’s coming up next, so this is a good step towards that. It’s all exciting, we’re ready and it’s time for us to win a [cup] final.”

