Chelsea FC will resume their bid to sign Ousmane Dembele from FC Barcelona this summer if the France international is still available once the club’s takeover is complete, according to reports.

90Min is reporting that Chelsea FC were leading the race to sign the Frenchman on a free transfer this summer before the sanctions were imposed on the south west London club by the British government.

The article claims that the Blues are still keen on bringing the 25-year-old to Stamford Bridge this summer and will make a move if he’s still on the market by the time the club’s takeover is finalised.

The story claims that Chelsea FC’s prospective new owners remain keen on a deal for Dembele as the Blues start to think about bolstering their squad ahead of the new season.

It’s also claimed in the same article that both Chelsea FC and PSG made bids to sign Dembele from FC Barcelona in January but a deal failed to materialise and the player himself was willing to wait until the end of the season.

The report also says that FC Barcelona remain hopeful that they will be able to convince Dembele to sign a new contract, but the Spanish club are aware that they will be unable to match the level of wages he is being offered from elsewhere.

Dembele has been in and out of the FC Barcelona team this season, scoring one goal and making 13 assists in 20 appearances, with only 15 of those coming from the start. He has made 30 appearances in all competitions for Barca this season.

France winger Dembele, who was born in Vernon, began his career at Rennes before moving to Borussia Dortmund in the summer of 2016. He joined FC Barcelona the following year and has scored 32 goals in 149 games for the Spanish club.

