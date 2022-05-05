Chelsea FC are interested in signing RB Leipzig defender Josko Gvardiol this summer, according to reports.

Goal is claiming that the south west London side have earmarked the 20-year-old Croatia international as a potential replacement for Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen, who are both set to leave Stamford Bridge this summer.

Chelsea FC are likely to be looking at options for the summer window, but as things stand they are unable to make any fresh signings due to the sanctions placed on the club by the British government.

Nevertheless, the Blues will be examining their potential options for the forthcoming transfer window as they look to prepare for next season.

Gvardiol has been in impressive form for RB Leipzig this season, scoring two goals and making two assists in 29 appearances in the Bundesliga so far this term.

He joined the German side from Dinamo Zagreb last summer and quickly established himself as a regular fixture in the first team, notching up 44 appearances in all competitions.

The story claims that Chelsea FC have sent scouts to watch Gvardiol in action for Leipzig at least two times this season as they consider a summer move.

According to the Goal article, Chelsea FC have also identified Sevilla’s Jules Kounde, Paris Saint-Germain defender Presnel Kimpembe and Atletico Madrid’s Jose Giminez as potential recruits this summer.

Meanwhile, Chelsea FC are preparing for their home clash against Wolves in the Premier League on Saturday, as they look to bounce back from the disappointment of their loss to Everton last weekend.

The Blues could still end the season with some silverware, with Thomas Tuchel’s side set to take on Liverpool FC in the FA Cup final on Saturday 14 May.

