Paul Merson issues warning to Chelsea FC and names the signings they need to make

Paul Merson believes that Chelsea FC need to sign “at least” two defenders in the summer transfer window but has cautioned the Blues against a move for Raheem Sterling.

The south west London club look set to be able to conduct their transfer business this summer after they confirmed that they had reached an agreement to sell the Stamford Bridge outfit to the Todd Boehly/Clearlake Capital consortium.

The deal is expected to go through on Monday and will result in the sanctions placed on the club being lifted for the summer transfer window.

The Blues could be facing a busy summer, with the likes of Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger out of contract and set to depart Stamford Bridge.

There will also be plenty of focus on the players who could be joining the club during the off-season as Thomas Tuchel prepares for his second full season in charge at Stamford Bridge.

Former Arsenal and England midfielder Merson feels that the Blues are in need of at least two new defenders this summer, but he also thinks that Manchester City attacker Sterling would not be a good addition for the south west London club.

Writing in his column for the Daily Star, Merson said: “Chelsea need a big summer of signings that they might not get.

“They need at least a couple of defenders because Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen are leaving, and they might not be the only ones leaving either.

“But they are stuck with Romelu Lukaku. They won’t be able to sell him without making a loss, and who could they get to replace him? Top-class centre forwards are scarce. They might go for Raheem Sterling but he plays the Manchester City way.

“I don’t think Raheem Sterling scores 20 goals a season for Chelsea. He likes to arrive late in the box at the far post for a tap-in. There’s an art to that. But I don’t see that ball getting whipped across the box like that too often at Chelsea, so where does he get his goals from?”

He added: “I still don’t think Thomas Tuchel knows his best line-up if I’m being honest. He has too many options but not enough of his forwards have done the business this season.

“There’s no consistency at Chelsea. That doesn’t help either because you can’t build up an understanding with the players around you.”

Chelsea FC will be looking to challenge for major honours next season after they finished third in the table and without one of the four major trophies this term.

The south west London side did claim the Club World Cup and Uefa Super Cup glory earlier in the campaign, however.

