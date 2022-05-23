‘We will ask that question’: Thomas Tuchel drops hint about summer signings at Chelsea FC

Thomas Tuchel has hinted that Chelsea FC will look to bolster their frontline in the summer transfer window.

The Blues ended up in third place in the Premier League table this season after failing to put a title challenge together and falling short in both the League Cup and FA Cup finals.

Chelsea FC were also knocked out of the Champions League at the quarter-final stage by Real Madrid as they failed to win a major trophy in the German’s first full campaign in charge at Stamford Bridge.

Now that the season is over, attentions at the south west London club will start to switch to the summer transfer window and the players the Blues could look to bring in to strengthen their squad.

Chelsea FC are currently unable to buy or sell players due to the sanctions imposed on the club by the British government, but it is hoped that the proposed takeover deal at Stamford Bridge can be completed shortly.

Despite being unable to conduct any transfer business as things stand, the Blues are likely to be already thinking about the players they could look to bring in ahead of next season.

And Tuchel has now hinted that the south west Londoners could look to sign some new attacking talent in the off-season.

Speaking in an interview quoted by The Guardian, Tuchel said: “If we stick to the group then we will try to solve it with these players.

“Is it necessary to bring more offensive players around the box to create more distractions, to create more space for each other? We will ask that question. Can we do better in the structure? Can we push the players more? Did we rotate too much? Let’s see.

“There are a lot of options. The numbers we produce from our offensive players don’t allow us to overperform and we need overperformance if we want to be nearer to the top two teams.

“I am not pointing fingers, I am not blaming anybody, but we need overperformance from everybody. It’s not overperformance if we have only single figures in scoring and assisting.”

Reflecting on Chelsea FC’s current predicament when it comes to the transfer window, Tuchel added: “We are late because other clubs can take players.

“Other clubs have ideas and know what quality they want. Other clubs don’t want to lose their players. We are a bit behind. But we will try to have our impact. We have a strong opinion on what we need.”

“We have to be fast and smart as soon as the sanctions are lifted. There are good signs and there is progression but actually nothing changes. We are not able to sign our players, speak to our players, and we are not able to sell players or contact players. There’s a lot of work to do.”

Chelsea FC spent big on bringing Romelu Lukaku back to Stamford Bridge last summer but the Belgian forward struggled to produce consistent form for Tuchel’s side last term.

