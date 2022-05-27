Chelsea FC and Tottenham Hotspur both remain interested in signing Ivan Perisic from Inter Milan this summer, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The Croatia international’s current contract with Inter is set to expire this summer and there has been plenty of speculation about his future as he is yet to name where he will be playing his football next season.

Perisic was a key figure in the Inter Milan team this season and scored eight goals and made seven assists in 35 Serie A games for the Italian club. He also featured 14 times in the cup competitions for Inter.

According to Italian reporter Romano, Perisic is yet to make a decision about his future, with the offer of a new contract at Inter Milan “on the table” and with clubs such as Chelsea FC and Tottenham Hotspur also interested should he decide to leave the San Siro this summer.

Romano also revealed that Juventus are focusing on other transfer priorities rather than Perisic as things stand.

Posting on his personal Twitter account, Romano said: “Nothing has changed for Ivan Perisic.

“He’s gonna decide his future soon with Inter new contract proposal on the table, but also Tottenham and Chelsea both interested as his deal runs out in June.

“Juventus are focused on Paul Pogba and Angel Di Maria, as of now.”

Perisic scored two goals and made one assist in three games for Croatia at last summer’s Euro 2020 tournament.

Since having joined Inter Milan from Wolfsburg in 2015, Perisic has scored 55 goals in 254 games in all competitions for the club, winning both Serie A and the Coppa Italia.

MORE: Latest Chelsea FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip