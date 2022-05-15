Chelsea FC are monitoring PSV midfielder Ibrahim Sangare ahead of the summer transfer window, according to a report in England.

The Daily Star is reporting that Chelsea FC manager Thomas Tuchel is looking to overhaul his squad in the summer as the German head coach takes on one of the biggest challenges of his managerial career so far.

The same article states that the Blues have been looking at Sangare as a potential signing to usher in a new era at the south west London side with a lot of potential outgoings at Stamford Bridge this summer.

According to the same story, Chelsea FC are attempting to identify cheaper alternatives to West Ham midfielder Declan Rice after the east London side quoted a £150m asking price for the former Blues youth player.

The Daily Star suggest that the two-time Champions League winners could look to Sangare as an option in central midfield after the Ivory Coast star’s impressive performances domestically and in Europe this term.

The media outlet reveal that Sangare is also attracting interest from Manchester United after the 24-year-old impressed against Premier League side Leicester City in the Uefa Europa League earlier this year.

Sangare has scored two goals and has made three assists in 28 games in the Dutch top flight this term, while the African midfielder netted one goal in four appearances in the Uefa Europa League.

