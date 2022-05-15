Chelsea FC are closing in on a deal to sign Inter Milan winger Ivan Perisic on a free transfer, according to a report in Italy.

Italian media outlet Sports Mediaset, as quoted by the Daily Mail, is reporting that the Blues are looking to sign the experienced Croatia international when Perisic’s current deal with Inter expires in a few weeks.

The same article states that Perisic needs to agree terms with the south west London side as well as pass a medical at Cobham before the 33-year-old will become Chelsea FC’s first signing of the 2022 summer transfer window.

According to the same story, the Inter winger’s switch to Chelsea FC will go through provided the ongoing takeover is completed which would end the current sanctions imposed upon the two-time Champions League winners.

The report adds that Perisic’s move to Chelsea FC could have a knock-on impact on Thomas Tuchel’s squad as former Real Madrid defender Marcos Alonso is eager to secure a return to his homeland after six seasons at Chelsea FC.

FC Barcelona could be a potential destination for the ex-Bolton defender if Alonso does leave, according to the story.

Perisic has scored nine goals and made seven assists in 46 games in all competitions for Inter this season.

The Croatian has won the Serie A title, two Bundesliga crowns, the Champions League, the Coppa Italia and the German Cup twice.

