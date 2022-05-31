Chelsea FC should make Sevilla defender Jules Kounde their first signing of the summer transfer window, according to a report in England.

The Athletic is reporting that the Blues are looking to sign a replacement for Antonio Rudiger as the Germany international heads to Champions League winners Real Madrid in the coming weeks.

The same article states that Chelsea FC have already reached an agreement with Kounde about a five-year deal but the south west London side still need to settle on a transfer fee with Sevilla.

According to the same story, the FA Cup runners up will likely have to pay a transfer fee in the region of £50m for Kounde in order to convince Sevilla to part company with the centre-half.

The Athletic add that Kounde’s potential transfer fee could use up a significant portion of Tuchel’s summer budget but the Blues desperately need defensive reinforcements.

The media outlet add that Chelsea FC had struck a £42.7m deal with Sevilla last summer before the League Cup finalists ultimately walked away from the deal.

Sevilla have recently lost Diego Carlos to Aston Villa in a £26m deal to raise questions about the La Liga side’s willingness to sell both of their starting centre-halves in the same transfer window, according to the report.

But The Athletic expect Chelsea FC to conclude a deal for Kounde.

Kounde has scored nine times in 133 games in all competitions over the past three seasons.

Sevilla paid €25m for Kounde in 2019 when the versatile defender moved from Bordeaux.

