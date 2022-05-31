Gossip

Chelsea FC edge closer to deal for FC Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele - report

Chelsea FC are looking to wrap up a deal to sign FC Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele, according to a report

Kieran Beckles
By Kieran Beckles
Tuesday 31 May 2022, 06:00 UK
Ousmane Dembele
Ousmane Dembele (Photo: FC Barcelona / YouTube / Screengrab)

Chelsea FC are edging closer to wrapping up a deal for FC Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele, according to a report in Spain.

Spanish media outlet Mundo Deportivo, as quoted by the Daily Mirror, is reporting that Chelsea FC are hoping to make Dembele their first signing of the 2022 summer transfer window.

The same article states that Dembele is set to become a free agent next month to open the door to a lucrative move away from the Spanish giants this summer.

According to the same story, Chelsea FC could face competition from Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-German as Dembele continues to be linked with a move to the French capital.

Mundo Deportivo highlight that Dembele has previously worked with Chelsea FC manager Thomas Tuchel at Borussia Dortmund before he completed a £140m move to FC Barcelona in 2017.

The Spanish media outlet reveal that Tuchel would be open to reuniting with Dembele despite the 25-year-old being linked with FA Cup winners Liverpool FC.

Dembele has struggled with form and injuries throughout his FC Barcelona career after a return of one goal and 13 assists in 21 games in the Spanish top flight last term.

The France international has scored 32 times in 150 games in all competitions over the past five seasons.

Dembele has netted four goals in 27 appearances for the France national team.

MORE: Latest Chelsea FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Gossip
Rio Ferdinand
Rio Ferdinand: Liverpool FC missing player like Chelsea FC midfielder N'Golo Kante
Gossip
Ousmane Dembele
Chelsea FC edge closer to deal for FC Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele - report
Gossip
Erik ten Hag
Man United ready to offer huge contract to FC Barcelona midfielder Frenkie De Jong - report
Gossip
Fabrizio Romano
Fabrizio Romano provides update for Arsenal fans on Eddie Nketiah
Gossip
Erik ten Hag
Reporter: Man United 'extremely close' to signing Benfica striker Darwin Nunez
Related Articles

Home »
Gossip
Rio Ferdinand
Rio Ferdinand: Liverpool FC missing player like Chelsea FC midfielder N'Golo Kante
Gossip
Ousmane Dembele
Chelsea FC edge closer to deal for FC Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele - report
Gossip
Erik ten Hag
Man United ready to offer huge contract to FC Barcelona midfielder Frenkie De Jong - report
Gossip
Fabrizio Romano
Fabrizio Romano provides update for Arsenal fans on Eddie Nketiah
Gossip
Erik ten Hag
Reporter: Man United 'extremely close' to signing Benfica striker Darwin Nunez
Slideshow
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature