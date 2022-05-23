Ex-striker tips controversial Man United star to move to Chelsea FC

Paul Pogba should consider a move to Chelsea FC rather than Juventus if the French midfielder leaves Manchester United as expected this summer, according to ex-Red Devils striker Louis Saha.

Pogba’s future at Manchester United has been a source of speculation throughout the 2021-22 season despite the World Cup winner enduring yet another underwhelming campaign for Manchester United.

The 29-year-old scored one goal and made nine assists in 20 appearances in the Premier League as Pogba failed to inspire the 20-time English champions to a fourth-placed finish.

Pogba has been linked with a return to Serie A giants Juventus after the box-to-box midfielder quit the Turin side to complete a club record £89m move to Manchester United in 2016.

The France international has also been linked with cash-rich French side Paris Saint-Germain, while La Liga champions Real Madrid have often been touted as a possible destination for Pogba.

But ex-Manchester United striker Saha reckons Pogba could end up at their bitter rivals Chelsea FC, adding that the number six would fit the culture of the south west London side.

“Chelsea is the obvious match for Pogba because he loves to play with N’Golo Kante,” Saha told Lord Ping, as quoted by Metro.

“We always try to compare what he does with France and United and the ability of Kante makes Pogba play to another dimension and that’s the truth.

“Only Pogba can indicate where he wants to go, I’m just sad he hasn’t fulfilled his dream.”

Pogba has only won the Europa League and the League Cup since his then world-record move to Manchester United from Juventus six years ago.

The Frenchman has scored 39 times in 226 games in all competitions for Manchester United.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip