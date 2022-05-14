Mark Lawrenson predicts outcome of Chelsea FC v Liverpool FC in FA Cup final

Mark Lawrenson is backing Liverpool FC to win the FA Cup final thanks to a 2-0 win against Chelsea FC at Wembley on Saturday afternoon.

The Reds are looking to lift their second trophy of the 2021-22 season after Liverpool FC beat Chelsea FC on penalties in the League Cup final at the home of English football back in February.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have already booked their place in the Champions League final, where they’ll meet Real Madrid, but Liverpool FC appear unlikely to win the Premier League after falling three points behind leaders Manchester City.

Liverpool FC were 2-1 winners against Aston Villa at Villa Park on Tuesday night thanks to goals from Joel Matip and Sadio Mane to extend the Merseyside outfit’s unbeaten run in the Premier League.

Chelsea FC have only managed to win two of their last six Premier League games to leave Thomas Tuchel’s side just four points ahead of fourth-placed Arsenal with two games left to play.

The Blues have lost to Arsenal and Everton as well as having dropped points in draws with Manchester United and Wolverhampton Wanderers to struggle with form ahead of the FA Cup final.

BBC Sport pundit Lawrenson is backing Liverpool FC to secure a 2-0 win over Chelsea FC in the Wembley showpiece to win their second trophy of the season.

“Usually with cup finals, I expect them to be really tight with extra time and maybe even penalties – like we saw when these two teams met at Wembley in the Carabao Cup final in February,” Lawrenson told BBC Sport.

“This time, though, I think Liverpool will win it pretty comfortably, and in normal time too, just because Chelsea are not at their best right now.

“I know Chelsea beat Leeds easily enough on Wednesday but I didn’t see that as them returning to form. It was because Leeds had a player sent off.

“I was at Villa Park on Tuesday to watch Liverpool. They had some good moments, and a few ordinary ones but they still won. They are going through a bit of a patch where they are not at their very best, but they have still taken four points from their past two games – their record this year is still just amazing.

“So, Liverpool are favourites for me. They will be without the injured Fabinho, which is a blow, but Jordan Henderson will just come in there. Up front they can go with Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Luis Diaz.

“That’s a forward line to win a cup final, because I don’t see Chelsea keeping them out.”

Liverpool FC haven’t beaten Chelsea FC in 90 minutes this season following 2-2 stalemates at Anfield and at Stamford Bridge before a 1-1 draw in the League Cup final in normal time ahead of a dramatic penalty shootout.

