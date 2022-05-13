Paul Merson predicts Chelsea FC v Liverpool FC FA Cup final

Paul Merson looks ahead to Saturday's FA Cup final showdown between Chelsea FC and Liverpool FC

Martin Caparrotta
By Martin Caparrotta
Saturday 14 May 2022, 00:00 UK
Paul Merson
Arsenal legend Paul Merson (Photo: Sky Sports)

Paul Merson is tipping Chelsea FC to claim a 2-1 win over Liverpool FC in Saturday’s FA Cup final clash at Wembley.

Liverpool FC head into the game looking to collect their second major trophy of the season following their victory over Chelsea FC in the League Cup final back in February.

The Reds are looking unlikely to be able to win the Premier League title this season after their 1-1 draw against Tottenham Hotspur last weekend allowed Manchester City to move three points ahead of them in the table with two games left to play.

Jurgen Klopp’s side, however, are still looking to complete a treble this season, with the Merseyside outfit scheduled to take on Real Madrid in the Champions League final at the end of the month.

Chelsea FC head into this game looking to end a difficult season with a trophy, and the Blues are bidding to avoid three straight defeats in the FA Cup final in successive years.

Liverpool FC will be without key midfielder Fabinho for Saturday’s clash at Wembley after the Brazilian was ruled out due to a hamstring injury.

And former Arsenal star Merson feels that Fabinho’s absence could well turn the tide in Chelsea FC’s favour at Wembley on Saturday.

Writing in his column for Sportskeeda, Merson said: “When I first thought about this game, I was inkling towards a draw, but I fancy Chelsea to win it 2-1 as Fabinho’s absence swings the game in the Blues’ favor.

“The Carabao Cup final ended 0-0, but the amount of chances created on the night was absolutely mindblowing.

“Finally, if the game does go to penalties, I really hope Chelsea don’t bring Kepa Arrizabalaga on! We saw what happened last time out and I think they’ll be better of with Edouard Mendy, who has been a top-class addition to the side since his move from Rennes in 2020.”

Chelsea FC will finish their Premier League campaign with home games against Leicester City and Watford.

Liverpool FC, meanwhile, will take on Southampton and Wolves before the Champions League final on 28 May.

