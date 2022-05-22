Michael Owen reveals his prediction for Chelsea FC v Watford

Michael Owen is tipping Chelsea FC to sign off for the Premier League season with a 3-0 home victory over Watford on Sunday.

The Blues were held to a 1-1 draw by Leicester City in midweek and will be aiming to end the campaign on a positive note when they welcome the Hornets to south west London.

Chelsea FC are third in the table and have missed out on a major trophy this season after they lost both the League Cup and FA Cup finals on penalties to Liverpool FC.

The Blues have a good recent record against Watford, having won six and drawn one of their last seven Premier League home games against Sunday’s opponents.

Thomas Tuchel’s side have suffered something of a dip in form in recent weeks, having dropped points in nine of their last 13 Premier League home games.

Watford, meanwhile, are playing for pride after having been relegated from the top flight. Their recent record against Chelsea FC does not offer much hope, with the Hornets having claimed just one win against the Blues in their last 19 meetings in all competitions.

Former Liverpool FC and England star Owen is tipping Chelsea FC to claim a comfortable home victory over Watford in their final game of the season on Sunday.

Writing in his column for BetVictor, Owen said: “That was a disappointing draw for Chelsea on Thursday, they’ve not ended the season in good form. It’s been a frustrating season for Chelsea and despite their off-field problems, they probably should have achieved more.

“Watford are just wanting to get this season finished. They’ve conceded far too many goals this season and shipped another five against Leicester last week.

“This will be a comfortable home win. I’m going for 3-0.”

