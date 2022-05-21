Paul Merson reveals his prediction for Chelsea FC v Watford

Paul Merson is backing Chelsea FC to end the season on a positive note with a thumping 4-0 win over Watford at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

The Blues secured a third-placed finish in the Premier League on Thursday night thanks to their 1-1 draw with Leicester City in front of their home fans.

That result means that Chelsea FC have now won just one of their last five games in the Premier League in what has been a largely disappointing end to the campaign.

Chelsea FC also missed out on the chance to win a major trophy last weekend when they were beaten by Liverpool FC in the FA Cup final at Wembley.

Thomas Tuchel will now prepare his side for their home clash against Watford on Sunday as the Blues look to end the campaign in positive fashion.

Watford have been relegated from the Premier League this season and have only managed to win six games all season.

And former Arsenal and England star Merson feels that Chelsea FC are set to secure a straightforward victory against the Hornets at Stamford Bridge this weekend.

Writing in his column for Sportskeeda, Merson said: “What score would you like? How many do you want?

“Watford led at home last time out, but they got smashed 5-1 by Leicester City. I give them no chance against Chelsea as their season has fizzled out and turned into a bit of an embarrassment.

“Chelsea have a big summer coming up. With a handful of key players set to leave the club at the end of the season, they need a few players to shore up their backline. However, they can’t do any business till the new owners come in, so they’re stuck in a bit of a sticky situation at the moment.

“Antonio Rudiger will be a massive miss for them, while Andreas Christensen has shown his quality under Thomas Tuchel. Cesar Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso are also being linked with moves away from Stamford Bridge, so defensive reinforcements are the need of the hour for the Blues.

“This game will be a walk in the park for Chelsea judging by the contrasting fortunes of the two teams this season.”

Chelsea FC will be looking to strengthen their squad this summer but they will be unable to make any new signings until the sanctions imposed on the club by the British government are lifted.

MORE: Latest Chelsea FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip